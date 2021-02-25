Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority recently reported that an employee assigned to the freight vessel M/V Gay Head has tested positive for COVID-19.

The boat line said that it is taking additional preventative steps to ensure the safety of the public and its employees.

The employee’s name has not been disclosed to ensure their private health information remains confidential.

They last worked on the M/V Gay Head on the round trip that left Hyannis for Nantucket at 5:45 am and returned to Hyannis at 10:45 am on Wednesday, February 17.

The employee fell ill soon after, and immediately notified the Authority that they had received a positive test result on Wednesday, February 24.

All employees that worked in close contact with the individual will not be allowed to return to work until they have received a negative test result or have been cleared for work by a medical professional.

The SSA said that no operational changes or interruptions were anticipated as a result of the incident.