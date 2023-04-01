Steamship Authority Introduces New COO

FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority recently announced the appointment of Mark Higgins as the organization’s chief operating officer starting at the beginning of April.

A Maine native and graduate of the Maine Maritime Academy, Higgins brings over thirty years of leadership experience, including a previous role as director of the Maine State Ferry Service, where he oversaw the design of one of the nation’s first ocean-going hybrid electric passenger and vehicle ferries while directing service to six island municipalities.

“I look forward to join the Steamship Authority and participate in its mission to provide sustainable lifeline service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket,” said Higgins. “My expertise in hybrid and electric ferries has shown me the immense potential for cleaner and more efficient transportation.”

“In addition, my expertise in ferry operations will be highly beneficial as we strive to plan and develop innovative and sustainable approaches to meet the needs of our customers and the island communities we serve,” he said.

As COO, Higgins will oversee the planning and directing of the Marine Operations and Shoreside Operations departments, the Engineering department, and the Operations and Communications Center as the organization strives to increase sustainability while working alongside the organization’s general manager to ensure efficiency in day-to-day operations.

The decision to institute a COO position was reached following recommendations put forward in the Authority’s comprehensive review performed in 2018 by HMS Counseling, Glosten Associates, and Rigor Analytics.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter