Steamship Authority Makes Schedule and Vessel Changes after Employees’ Positive COVID-19 Test

August 31, 2020

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority has announced that 23 of its employees will be tested on Monday at a Cape Cod Healthcare facility after they learned they may have come into contact with two COVID-19 positive crew members.

As a result of the tests, the Steamship Authority also announced that its vessels will be changing their schedules for the next couple of days.

The M/V Sankaty, which completed one round trip on the Nantucket route Sunday, will remain on that route Monday and Tuesday.

It will run in place of the M/V Woods Hole for that vessel’s first two scheduled round trips of the day.

The third scheduled round trip, which was slated to leave Hyannis at 5:30 p.m. and leave Nantucket at 8 p.m. both days, will be canceled.

As the M/V Sankaty will be servicing the Nantucket route, all scheduled trips of the M/V Sankaty on the Vineyard route on Monday and Tuesday will be canceled.

The M/V Woods Hole will temporarily return to the Vineyard route.

On Monday, it will run in place of the M/V Governor for all seven of the vessel’s scheduled round trips.

On Tuesday, it will run the first four scheduled round trips of the M/V Governor.

The last three round trips of the day (leaving Woods Hole at 2:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. and leaving Vineyard Haven at 4:05 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.) for that vessel will be canceled.

The M/V Governor will be secured in Woods Hole during that time.

Additionally, all vehicle reservation activity has been temporarily halted through Tuesday, September 8 to allow the reservations staff the opportunity to make adjustments to the schedule.

The changes are being made after two employees recently confirmed their positive COVID-10 tests with the company.

One employee had worked recently on the M/V Woods Hole and M/V Governor and the other on the M/V Governor.

Both vessels were cleaned on Sunday by outside vendors.

After the results of the COVID-19 tests are known for its 23 other employees, the Steamship Authority will make further determinations about its schedules for the remainder of the week.

