You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Names New Director of Engineering and Maintenance

Steamship Authority Names New Director of Engineering and Maintenance

March 25, 2025

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority has named Zachary Lawrence as the next director of engineering and maintenance.

The previous director, Mark Amundsen, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the ferry service. 

As director of engineering and maintenance, Lawrence is responsible for managing the day-to-day and long-term operations and maintenance for the Authority’s vessels, terminals, and other shoreside facilities, and for ensuring the Authority’s long-range maintenance and operational requirements are maintained.

“Zach was an outstanding external hire when we brought him on board in 2019, and I am pleased to see him continue to advance his career at the Steamship Authority,” said General Manager Robert B. Davis in a statement from the ferry service.

“He is a valued and respected member of our team, and the Authority will continue to benefit from his expertise in this new role.”

Lawrence holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marine engineering from Maine Maritime Academy. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 