Steamship Authority Names New Director of Engineering and Maintenance

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority has named Zachary Lawrence as the next director of engineering and maintenance.

The previous director, Mark Amundsen, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the ferry service.

As director of engineering and maintenance, Lawrence is responsible for managing the day-to-day and long-term operations and maintenance for the Authority’s vessels, terminals, and other shoreside facilities, and for ensuring the Authority’s long-range maintenance and operational requirements are maintained.

“Zach was an outstanding external hire when we brought him on board in 2019, and I am pleased to see him continue to advance his career at the Steamship Authority,” said General Manager Robert B. Davis in a statement from the ferry service.

“He is a valued and respected member of our team, and the Authority will continue to benefit from his expertise in this new role.”

Lawrence holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marine engineering from Maine Maritime Academy.