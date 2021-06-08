Steamship Authority Plans Can Now Be Made, Changed by Phone Call

MASHPEE – The Steamship Authority has announced that riders can now make or change travel reservations through a phone call, following nearly a week of services being impacted due to a cyber attack.

Customers can call the reservation office based in Mashpee at 508-477-8600 to make or change reservations. Capabilities to do so still remain limited, however, as reservations cannot be created or altered online or at the Steamship Authority’s terminals.

Only new reservations or changes to reservations set between June 9 and June 15 are currently being accepted; only standby rides are being accepted for the remainder of Tuesday, June 8, and dates farther into the future will become open for reservation creations or changes at a later date.

Fees for rescheduling and cancellations continue to be waived by the Steamship Authority following the cyber attack, and trips aboard their ferries are still scheduled to operate normally. Riders are also being reminded that ticketing delays could still occur, and they’re also recommended to use cash for transactions.