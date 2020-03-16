You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Provides Update on Service During COVID-19 Pandemic

March 16, 2020

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority has not reduced any service levels at this time amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Authority will continue to run until told not to by the state or federal government or until they are unable to do sue due to sickness or other external factors.

Governor Baker’s order limiting gatherings of more than 25 people does not apply to transit agencies.

The Authority is asking all customers to maintain precautionary measures, such as frequent hand washing and maintaining social distancing while on board vessels and buses.

If a customer is sick or believe they may be sick the Authority is kindly asking them not to travel.

The Authority has also contacted the Department of Public Health on the applicability of the restaurant order to their concessions operations.

Currently the Authority has no plans to screen passengers, however the idea has been briefly discussed.

