Steamship Authority Reducing Vineyard Route Schedule

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority is modifying its schedule on the Martha’s Vineyard route starting on Thursday and continuing through at least May 5, due to reduced demand for service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The M/V Martha’s Vineyard will now run only Monday through Friday, with three scheduled round trips per day and a fourth round trip available if needed.

The scheduled for the M/V Woods Hole has not been altered.

There have also been no additional reductions made to the Nantucket route schedules at this time.

For the most up to date ferry service schedule, go to steamshipauthority.com/schedules