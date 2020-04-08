You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Reducing Vineyard Route Schedule

Steamship Authority Reducing Vineyard Route Schedule

April 8, 2020

Steamship Authority photo:

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority is modifying its schedule on the Martha’s Vineyard route starting on Thursday and continuing through at least May 5, due to reduced demand for service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The M/V Martha’s Vineyard will now run only Monday through Friday, with three scheduled round trips per day and a fourth round trip available if needed.

The scheduled for the M/V Woods Hole has not been altered.

There have also been no additional reductions made to the Nantucket route schedules at this time.

For the most up to date ferry service schedule, go to steamshipauthority.com/schedules

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 