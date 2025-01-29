You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Steamship Authority Releases Opening Day Nantucket Bookings

January 29, 2025

COURTESY OF STEAMSHIP AUTHORITY
M/V Nantucket

NANTUCKET – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority have released their preliminary results for the general opening of their Nantucket bookings, with 6,599 transactions totaling $3,854,032.20 million in revenue as of 2 pm on Tuesday.

The numbers represent a slight drop from last year when 8,389 transactions were tallied alongside $4,436,844.50 in revenue.

Peak traffic came between 8:07 and 8:30 am, with a peak rate of over 200 transactions per minute.

The Martha’s Vineyard general opening will take place next Tuesday, February 4, at 8 am.

