Steamship Authority Releases Opening Day Nantucket Bookings

NANTUCKET – The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Steamship Authority have released their preliminary results for the general opening of their Nantucket bookings, with 6,599 transactions totaling $3,854,032.20 million in revenue as of 2 pm on Tuesday.

The numbers represent a slight drop from last year when 8,389 transactions were tallied alongside $4,436,844.50 in revenue.

Peak traffic came between 8:07 and 8:30 am, with a peak rate of over 200 transactions per minute.

The Martha’s Vineyard general opening will take place next Tuesday, February 4, at 8 am.