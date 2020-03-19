Steamship Authority Suspends Concession Sales on Vessels and Terminals

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority is suspending all concession sales on all vessels and terminals, effective immediately.

The decision was made by the ferry service’s vendor Centerplate, with the Steamship Authority’s consultation and approval, for the protection of their employees as well as crews and passengers.

In the interim, the Steamship Authority has asked customers to bring any food or drink with them on their vessels during their travel.

The ferry service is also reminding customers to maintain precautionary measures, such as frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance while on board Authority vessels and buses.

They are also waiving all change and cancelation fees for reservations through April 30 to allow customers the flexibility to make changes to their plans if needed.

No changes to the Steamship Authority’s schedules or operations have been made at this time and officials say that they will continue to operate until they’re ordered not to do so or until they’re unable to do so.