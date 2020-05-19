You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Study: World Carbon Pollution Falls 17% During Pandemic Peak

Study: World Carbon Pollution Falls 17% During Pandemic Peak

May 19, 2020

KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — A new study calculates global carbon emissions declined by 17% at the height of the pandemic shutdown.

Tuesday’s study found the US had sliced its carbon pollution by one-third during a week in April.

And China in February cut its emissions by nearly a fourth.

Some global emissions levels were the lowest seen since 2006.

But daily carbon dioxide levels are increasing again as lockdowns ease.

Scientists say if the world returns to normal pollution levels, the temporary reductions will amount to a drop in the ocean when it comes to curbing global warming.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 