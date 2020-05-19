Study: World Carbon Pollution Falls 17% During Pandemic Peak

KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — A new study calculates global carbon emissions declined by 17% at the height of the pandemic shutdown.

Tuesday’s study found the US had sliced its carbon pollution by one-third during a week in April.

And China in February cut its emissions by nearly a fourth.

Some global emissions levels were the lowest seen since 2006.

But daily carbon dioxide levels are increasing again as lockdowns ease.

Scientists say if the world returns to normal pollution levels, the temporary reductions will amount to a drop in the ocean when it comes to curbing global warming.