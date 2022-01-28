As the nation-wide COVID booster drive begins to show signs of losing steam, Cape Cod Healthcare is highlighting the strengths of the vaccine in both protecting individuals and communities. Dr. William Agel, Chief Medical Officer for the healthcare provider, joins Sunday Journal this week to answer some questions about the vaccine, including how it interacts with variants like Omicron.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare Highlights Vaccines and Boosters for United Front Against COVID
January 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
