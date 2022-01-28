You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare Highlights Vaccines and Boosters for United Front Against COVID

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare Highlights Vaccines and Boosters for United Front Against COVID

January 28, 2022

As the nation-wide COVID booster drive begins to show signs of losing steam, Cape Cod Healthcare is highlighting the strengths of the vaccine in both protecting individuals and communities. Dr. William Agel, Chief Medical Officer for the healthcare provider, joins Sunday Journal this week to answer some questions about the vaccine, including how it interacts with variants like Omicron.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 