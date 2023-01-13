You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Internet Changing Education with Cape Cod Community College Experts

Sunday Journal – Internet Changing Education with Cape Cod Community College Experts

January 13, 2023

Education officials say that the COVID pandemic and jump to online courses for many has changed the game for learning. In our ongoing discussion with local officials about broadband access, Cape Cod Community College Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Wellness Christine McCarey and Chief Information Officer Frank Hughes Jr. join Sunday Journal this week to talk about their efforts expanding internet access on their campus, as well as the significant increase in online offerings for courses.

