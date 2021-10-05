You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Supreme Court Won’t Rule on Baker’s Pandemic Authority

October 5, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has decided against hearing an appeal of a decision that found Governor Charlie Baker did not overstep his authority with sweeping orders to control the coronavirus early in the pandemic.

The nation’s highest court announced without comment Monday that it would not consider the appeal.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in December had rejected a challenge brought on behalf of a group including salon owners, pastors and the headmaster of a private school. They accused the Republican governor of exercising “legislative police power” by declaring a state of emergency under the state’s Civil Defense Act.

From The Associated Press

