Cape Symphony and Conservatory Reducing Expenses Amid Pandemic

HYANNIS-The Cape Symphony and Conservatory has taken measures to reduce expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the time being, theorganization is implementing temporary furloughs for staff members eligible for unemployment compensation. Salaries for working staff members are being reduced, as well.

Executive Director Michael Albaugh said the Symphony and Conservatory is “dialing back” for the time being.

“Because the nature of our work is the assembly of people, whether it be a concert or a class, we’re not able to do anything until the state gives us more opportunity on how we can come back together,” Albaugh said.

Benefits are still being covered for those eligible, Albaugh explained.

While he said it is frustrating to be in this situation, Albaugh is hopeful going forward.

“I feel very good about what our future can be once things start improving, and we just want to put everything in place and be prepared to come back as soon as we can,” he said.

A slate of online education resources are still being run by the organization in the meantime.

“Sinatra!” shows are currently still scheduled for August, and Albaugh said they will be performed if restrictions are loosened by then. He added that the Symphony and Conservatory is preparing for a full autumn season.