Take Care Cape Cod Promotes Local Well-Being

HYANNIS – CARE for the Cape and Islands has launched the Take Care Cape Cod campaign to promote the protection of the environment and the mitigation of COVID-19’s impact.

Jill Talladay with CARE for the Cape and Islands outlined the campaign, which features animated people, animals, and more.

“It’s just simple, fun reminders with fun characters that are just encouraging us to do the right thing, and to be sure that we take care of each other and ourselves,” Talladay said.

The campaign has been adapted from what was done in the Lake Tahoe area of California, and Talladay said that it was effective within that region.

What makes it work, Talladay feels, is that it is not “preachy,” and that they are friendly in nature. At the same time, they promote important messages and tips to follow.

Over 50 organizations and establishments across the area, including the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority have teamed up as a part of the Take Care Cape Cod campaign.

“That’s what this is all about: it’s a cooperative effort Cape-wide,” Talladay said.

“So, we really appreciate that they’re supporting us.”

To learn more, visit the campaign’s website by clicking here.