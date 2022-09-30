You are here: Home / NewsCenter / ‘Talk and Walk with a Doc’ Focuses on Mindfulness

‘Talk and Walk with a Doc’ Focuses on Mindfulness

September 30, 2022

EASTHAM – People on Cape Cod will have the chance to ask a local doctor questions and learn about mindfulness at an event this weekend.

The final installment of “Talk and Walk with a Doc” will be held at the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The event will center on mindfulness and include a talk with Cape Cod Healthcare cardiologist Dr. Elissa Thompson.

People who attend will also be able to go on a short walk around Nauset Marsh and participate in a 20-minute meditation session.

The outdoor wellness series featured two other events with Dr. Thompson that focused on the cardiovascular benefits of exercising outside and plant-based diets.

The series is part of the Healthy Parks, Healthy People partnership between Cape Cod National Seashore and Cape Cod Healthcare.

The event is taking place on Saturday, October 1 at 9am at the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham.

It is free and open to the public.

Learn more at Cape Cod Healthcare’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


