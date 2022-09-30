‘Talk and Walk with a Doc’ Focuses on Mindfulness

EASTHAM – People on Cape Cod will have the chance to ask a local doctor questions and learn about mindfulness at an event this weekend.

The final installment of “Talk and Walk with a Doc” will be held at the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The event will center on mindfulness and include a talk with Cape Cod Healthcare cardiologist Dr. Elissa Thompson.

People who attend will also be able to go on a short walk around Nauset Marsh and participate in a 20-minute meditation session.

The outdoor wellness series featured two other events with Dr. Thompson that focused on the cardiovascular benefits of exercising outside and plant-based diets.

The series is part of the Healthy Parks, Healthy People partnership between Cape Cod National Seashore and Cape Cod Healthcare.

The event is taking place on Saturday, October 1 at 9am at the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham.

It is free and open to the public.

Learn more at Cape Cod Healthcare’s website.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter