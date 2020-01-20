The Chatham Fund Awards $30K in Grants

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Chatham Fund of the Cape Cod Foundation recently awarded $30,000 in grants to ten nonprofits serving town residents.

The fund was started in 2013 to provide grants for organizations working to enhance the quality of life in the community.

“This year’s grant recipients are helping residents facing extreme financial hardships, providing critical services for those with Alzheimer’s disease, and creating job training opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Henry Holden, the chair of The Chatham Fund’s Advisory Committee.

“They’re also bringing wonderful arts experiences and educational programs for children into our community.”

The fund relies on private donations.

Since its inception, The Chatham Fund has invested more than $150,000 to local nonprofits.

This year’s recipients include:

Alzheimer’s Family Caregiver Support Center, $3,000

A capacity-building project to support free Alzheimer’s/Dementia Services for Chatham residents

Amazing Grace of Cape Cod, $1,500

To help a Chatham student with an incarcerated family member attend camp

Cape Abilities, $3,000

To support the “Growing Futures” job training program for local high school students and adults with disabilities at the Farm Store in the Old Village in Chatham

Chatham Chorale, $500

To support the 2019-2020 concert season

Chatham Orpheum Theater, $2,000

To support the “Sensory Movie Program” which provides film screenings for families with children affected by ASD or disabilities that make it difficult to attend movies

Homeless Prevention Council, $3,000

To support a variety of services for Chatham residents in need and help them develop a plan and path to self-sufficiency

Lower Cape Outreach Council, $5,000

To support emergency mortgage, rent & shelter costs for Chatham residents

Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, $3,000

To support the Chatham Elementary School “Conservation Science Education Program”

Monomoy Community Services for the Chatham Children’s Fund, $7,000

To support after-school programs for Chatham youth

Pleasant Bay Community Boating, $2,000

To support marine education for Chatham children

Three other towns have similar funds with the Cape Cod Foundation, including Falmouth, Sandwich and Harwich.

“The Town Fund model is a powerful one,” said Kristin O’Malley, president and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation. “When people share a vision for their community and work together to support it, they are able to make a greater impact every year and build resources for the years to come.”

Anyone interested in donating to The Chatham Fund can call President and CEO Kristin O’Malley at 508.790.3040, donate online at capecodfoundation.org, or mail a check, payable to The Chatham Fund, to: The Cape Cod Foundation; 261 Whites Path, Unit 2; South Yarmouth, MA, 02664.