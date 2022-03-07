The Coop’s Foundation Awards Grants to Five Local Nonprofits

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust recently awarded $30,000 in grants to five local nonprofits.

“The pandemic shined a spotlight on the Cape’s nonprofits, illuminating the critical work they undertake, even during challenging times, to keep communities strong and provide those in need with assistance and compassion,” the bank’s President, Chair and CEO Lisa Oliver said.

$5,000 was awarded to B FREE Wellness to help in facilitating the organization’s move to a larger location in Hyannis. The new location will expand their free and affordable movement, mindfulness, and coaching programs to those affected by trauma, addiction, and oppression.

Cape Cod Children’s Place received a $10,000 grant to fund the second phase of an the “Creating a Culture of Resistance” initiative, which supports children and families impacted by trauma on the lower and outer Cape.

The Cape Cod Military Support Foundation was selected for a grant of $5,000 to renovate the former Sandwich Police Station into a second Empowerment Center. The new facility will improve accessibility and expand programs for veterans and their families.

$5,000 was awarded to Cape Cod Toy Library for the creation of an “Outdoor Play Oasis” at the Hyannis Public Library to enhance play-based learning in children.

WellStrong will receive $15,000 over the course of three years. The wellness community serves people in recovery from substance abuse disorder. The funds will be used to expand a program that creates career opportunities for its members.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.