Third Day Since Monday with No COVID Deaths on Cape, Islands

August 5, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported no additional COVID-19 fatalities on the Cape and Islands once again on Wednesday. Since Monday, Cape Cod and the Islands have seen no deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Barnstable County saw eight additional cases reported in the latest report, while Nantucket County had an additional cases included as well.

Cape Cod Hospital is treating a total of two people for the virus, according to the DPH. The statewide hospitalization rate is at roughly 0.33%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

