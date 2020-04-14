Tokyo Has No ‘Plan B’ for Another Olympic Postponement

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo organizers say they have no “Plan B ” for the Olympics if they need to be postponed again.

They say they are proceeding under the assumption the Olympics will open on July 23, 2021.

That date was set last month by the IOC and Japanese officials after the spreading coronavirus pandemic made it clear the Olympics could not be held as scheduled.

The severity of the pandemic and the death toll has again raised questions if it will be feasible to hold the Olympics just over 15 months from now.

The Olympics draw 11,000 athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes and large support staffs from 206 national Olympic committees.