Cape Cod Struggles With Baby Formula Shortage

HYANNIS – After safety recalls and plant shutdowns due to contamination, baby formula has become hard to come by across the nation and Cape Cod is no different.

A Baby Center Director Robin Hayward said even nonprofits providers like theirs are having trouble finding supplies for those in need.

“We want to provide that formula but we can’t get a hold of it. We encourage our volunteers and our general community who likes to donate, if they find it: grab it, so we can give it to our families,” said Hayward.

Major retailers including CVS have limited how many containers can be purchased at a time to help spread supplies—a limit that also applies to A Baby Center.

Hayward said she has tried to contact manufacturers and other providers but the challenges persist across the entire supply chain.

“I think there should be a way that a program like myself that provides for the impoverished should be able to order in bulk and have formula accessible for those who need it.”

Hayward has asked the center’s volunteers and their other community members to keep an eye out for available formula and consider giving it to a friend in need or donating it while supplies remain scarce.

Food and Drug Administration officials are looking at importing formula to help boost U.S. supplies, and President Joe Biden will speak to manufacturers on the issue.

Meanwhile, health officials are urging those in need to contact food banks or physicians’ offices for possible formula supplies.

Hayward advised against turning to online recipes or otherwise trying to stretch supplies and instead seek assistance from friends or family in searching for more formula.