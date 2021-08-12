Wellfleet Introduces Mask Mandate as Delta COVID Variant Spreads

WELLFLEET – Individuals in Wellfleet will be required to wear a face covering while indoors, according to a new mandate approved by the town’s Board of Health.
According to the order, customers and staff will be required to wear a cloth face covering inside all business establishments, salons, spas, clubs and places of assembly regardless of vaccination status.
When outdoors, face coverings will only be required if social distance cannot be maintained, or if on public and private transportation systems like taxis, rideshare services and buses.
Masks will also be required if individuals are at an outdoor gathering in a public or privately leased space where there are more than 100 persons present.
“The Wellfleet Board of Health reminds the public that full vaccination against COVID-19 remains important to reduce hospitalizations and morbidity from the virus and they encourage all eligible persons who are not fully vaccinated to get immunized,” said town officials in a statement.
The Wellfleet Health Department said that it will continue to keep the public advised of any further developments regarding the virus in their community.