Barnstable Extends Closure of Recycling Area

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has made the decision to extend the closure of the recycling area at the Transfer Station through Monday, May 18.

Officials said that on busier days the area does not provide for appropriate social distancing.

The decision to extend the closure was made to provide a safe environment for employees and residents.

Recycling is not considered an essential service during a state of emergency.

Recycling sticker holders will be limited to disposal of scrap metals and yard waste as well as access to free compost.

The acceptance of chargeable recyclable items is still temporarily suspended.

Chargeable recyclable items include mattresses, TVs, white goods, and toilets among others.

The transfer station will also remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through May 18.

The transfer station is an essential operation to residents of Barnstable.

Current sticker holders may continue to utilize the facility to dispose of trash when the station is open.

The construction & demolition area will be accepting material with restrictions.

Payments for construction and demolition material will be accepted by check only.

Cash and electronic payments will not be accepted.

Receipts and weigh slips will not be issued for the time being.

The office and gate house at the transfer station are closed to the public and all person-to-person transactions are temporarily suspended.

Staff is available to answer phone calls at 508 420 2258.

Transfer station employees are working to limit the amount of disruption the changes may cause.

For more information on the Barnstable Transfer Station, click here.