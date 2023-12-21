You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town of Barnstable Office Closures Announced for Holidays

December 21, 2023

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable’s offices will be closed at noon on Friday, December 22 and closed all day on December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Town offices will also be closed on Monday, January 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

The Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division will close early on Sunday, December 24, at 11:30 a.m. and then be closed on Monday, December 25, with operations resuming on Tuesday.

The Department will also be closed on Monday, January 1, and will resume services on Tuesday, January 2.

