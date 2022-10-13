Treasury Probing Florida Governor’s Immigrant Flights to Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – The U.S. Treasury will investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s funding of two flights that brought 49 Venezuelan immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Lawmakers including Senator Ed Markey previously sent a letter to the department requesting a probe into whether Florida misused COVID relief money for the flights.

The Treasury responded that it would investigate the event as part of ongoing audits across the nation on how states are spending their allocation of relief funding.

“I applaud the swift response from the Treasury’s Office of the Inspector General,” said Markey in a statement.

“For the sake of the migrants who were lured onto charter planes under false pretenses, and for the commendable Commonwealth residents who rallied together to offer support, I hope that this investigation sheds light on whether Governor DeSantis misused funds that were intended for COVID relief for Floridians.”

A Florida-based company was paid over $1.5 million by the state to fly the migrants to the Vineyard, according to POLITICO.

The temporary shelter for the migrants set up at Joint Base Cape Cod has been shut down as the individuals leave for opportunities in other states or transition to long-term housing.