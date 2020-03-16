Triple M Limiting Number of People at Dispensaries

MASHPEE- Triple M dispensaries in Mashpee and Plymouth are limiting the number of customers, patients and employees at their dispensaries to 25 starting on Tuesday, to adhere to the governor’s request.

Governor Charlie Baker issued a ban on all gatherings of 25 people or more across the state, starting on Tuesday.

Triple M staff have also said that they have increased the frequency of their dispensary cleanings and all sales staff and receptionists have been instructed to wear gloves or use hand sanitizer between each transaction.

They have also asked the community to remain conscientious of each other and refrain from coming to the store if they have signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as cough, sore throat, fever and shortness of breath.