Trump at Military Hospital; New Cases Among Allies Emerge

Trump at Military Hospital; New Cases Among Allies Emerge

October 3, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP)–A feverish and fatigued President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of COVID-19, as new cases arose among some of his top advisers and allies.

Attention is particularly focused on last Saturday’s White House event announcing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Several attendees say have tested positive for the virus, including former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and two Republican senators.

The White House says Trump is expected to stay at the hospital for a few days.

By Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin and Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

