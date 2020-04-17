You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Gives Governors Options on How to Reopen the Economy

April 17, 2020

President Donald J. Trump, joined by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, takes questions from reporters during a coronavirus update briefing Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is determined to restart the U.S. economy, which is struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations.

They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned.

Federal officials warn that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


