Trump Says New Guidelines Aim to Lift Some Restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — New guidelines expected soon from President Donald Trump aim to ease restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus.

Current social distancing guidelines would remain in place for harder-hit states.

But business leaders are telling Trump they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work.

The industry executives are cautioning Trump that the return to normalcy will be anything but swift.

While Trump’s guidelines are expected to be announced Thursday, the ultimate decisions will remain with governors.