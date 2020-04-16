You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Trump Says New Guidelines Aim to Lift Some Restrictions

Trump Says New Guidelines Aim to Lift Some Restrictions

April 16, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — New guidelines expected soon from President Donald Trump aim to ease restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus.

Current social distancing guidelines would remain in place for harder-hit states.

But business leaders are telling Trump they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work.

The industry executives are cautioning Trump that the return to normalcy will be anything but swift.

While Trump’s guidelines are expected to be announced Thursday, the ultimate decisions will remain with governors.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 