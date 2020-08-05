You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Two Additional Falmouth Lifeguards Test Positive for COVID-19

Two Additional Falmouth Lifeguards Test Positive for COVID-19

August 5, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth town officials announced that two additional town lifeguards have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was a self-reported case, not tested at the free site which the town arranged for all Beach Department staff at Falmouth and Cape Cod Hospitals.

A second positive case was confirmed through the Falmouth-sponsored testing provided through Cape Cod Healthcare.

The total number of positive test results from Falmouth lifeguards is now ten, which includes eight lifeguards previously reported.

As per protocol, both lifeguards have been removed from the work schedule and are quarantining until further notice.

In a statement, Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso thanked all Beach Department staff members for their vigilance, understanding, and support through the testing process.

“We appreciate all who are conducting themselves in a responsible manner during these challenging times, consistent with the social distancing, sanitizing, isolation, and quarantine protocols in place to protect them and all those we are privileged to serve,” read the statement.

