Two Nantucket Steamship Authority Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

NANTUCKET – The Steamship Authority has announced that two of its employees assigned to the Nantucket terminal have tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

In response, the Authority said that they have taken preventative steps to ensure the safety of the public and its employees.

They said that the first employee had not been to work for more than a week prior to being tested, making the potential risk of exposure to the public or other employees extremely low.

The second employee last worked at the Nantucket terminal on Wednesday, August 5 and was in a position to come into contact with the public.

The Authority adds that they are working closely with public health officials on Nantucket to guide its efforts to share information with passengers and employees who may have come into contact with the second employee.

Since being aware of the positive tests, the Steamship Authority has used hospital-grade disinfectants to clean the Nantucket terminal, M/V Iyannough and M/V Eagle which the employees had travelled on.

The Steamship Authority is also working with its employees at the Nantucket terminal to utilize the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

The names and positions of the employees are not being disclosed by the company.

“We hope both of our employees experience full and quick recoveries,” said Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis.