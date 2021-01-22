Three Steamship Authority Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority has had three employees test positive for COVID-19 recently.

One of the employees was assigned to the M/V Gay Head, which operates from Hyannis to Nantucket, and another worked at the Hyannis terminal.

Both last worked on the boat January 16th.

The third employee was assigned to the M/V Martha’s Vineyard which operates from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard but hadn’t worked on the boat since January 15th.

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment has arranged for testing of Steamship employees who worked in close contact with the individuals who tested positive.

No operational changes or interruptions are anticipated.