Postal Service Provides Tips to Avoid COVID-19 Scammers

HYANNIS – As the coronavirus response continues, scammers have identified the public’s concern as a target for scams and fraud.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is providing tips for people to protect themselves from falling victim to these scams and frauds.
These tips include:
- Being aware of charity scams
Only contribute to established organizations.
- Do not click on links in emails
Never click on links in emails from sources you do not know, especially those that claim to be from the CDC or WHO.
- There currently is no cure or treatment
Be wary of offers for vaccines, pills, potions lotions, or other products that claim to cure or treat COVID-19.
- Do not give out financial information
Do not give your financial information or personal information to anyone you do not know and do not trust.
- Resist pressure tactics
Do not be pressured into making immediate financial decisions.
- Know who you can trust
Consult with a trusted friend or family member before making a payment.
The most recent scams to be aware of are:
- Testing Scams
Fake at-home test kits are being sold or going door to door performing fake tests for money.
- Supply Scams
Creating fake shops, websites, social media account, and email addresses selling all medical/cleaning supplies in high demand when in fact they do not have any of these supplies and just take the victims money.
- Provider Scams
Individuals posing by email or phone pretending to be a doctor and hospital that treated a friend or relative for COVID-19 and are demanding payment for the treatment.
- App Scams
Creating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware on a persons phone that will compromise the device and personal information.
- Investment Scams
Offering investments into companies claiming that the products or services of the companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19 and the stock will dramatically increase.
To report any incidents of scams or mail fraud to the Inspection Service, visit uspis.gov or call 1 877 876 2455.