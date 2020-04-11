Postal Service Provides Tips to Avoid COVID-19 Scammers

HYANNIS – As the coronavirus response continues, scammers have identified the public’s concern as a target for scams and fraud.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is providing tips for people to protect themselves from falling victim to these scams and frauds.

These tips include:

Being aware of charity scams

Only contribute to established organizations.

Do not click on links in emails

Never click on links in emails from sources you do not know, especially those that claim to be from the CDC or WHO.

There currently is no cure or treatment

Be wary of offers for vaccines, pills, potions lotions, or other products that claim to cure or treat COVID-19.

Do not give out financial information

Do not give your financial information or personal information to anyone you do not know and do not trust.

Resist pressure tactics

Do not be pressured into making immediate financial decisions.

Know who you can trust

Consult with a trusted friend or family member before making a payment.

The most recent scams to be aware of are:

Testing Scams

Fake at-home test kits are being sold or going door to door performing fake tests for money.

Supply Scams

Creating fake shops, websites, social media account, and email addresses selling all medical/cleaning supplies in high demand when in fact they do not have any of these supplies and just take the victims money.

Provider Scams

Individuals posing by email or phone pretending to be a doctor and hospital that treated a friend or relative for COVID-19 and are demanding payment for the treatment.

App Scams

Creating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware on a persons phone that will compromise the device and personal information.

Investment Scams

Offering investments into companies claiming that the products or services of the companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19 and the stock will dramatically increase.

To report any incidents of scams or mail fraud to the Inspection Service, visit uspis.gov or call 1 877 876 2455.