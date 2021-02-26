United Way Issues Grants to Boost Local Food Security

CENTERVILLE – The Cape and Islands United Way recently issued grant funding to local organizations as a way to address issues with food security.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Friends of Bourne Food Pantry, the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Mobile Pantry, the Nantucket Interfaith Council, and the Family Table Collaborative will be able to utilize this funding to ensure that residents of the region in need are taken care of.

The Community Response Fund from the Cape and Islands United Way has issued over $130,000 since April to local organizations aiding residents with housing, child care, food security, and more.

For more information, visit the Cape and Islands United Way’s website by clicking here.