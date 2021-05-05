You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Backs Waiving Intellectual Property Rules on Vaccines

US Backs Waiving Intellectual Property Rules on Vaccines

May 5, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is throwing its support behind efforts to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to speed the end of the pandemic.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the government’s position in a Wednesday statement, amid World Trade Organization talks over easing global trade rules to enable more countries to produce more of the life-saving vaccines.

Tai says, “The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.”

But she cautions that it will take time to reach the required global “consensus” to waive the protections under WTO rules.

By JAMEY KEATEN and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 