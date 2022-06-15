You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US: Pfizer COVID-19 Shot Appears Effective for Kids Under 5

June 15, 2022

Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

WASHINGTON (AP) – A review by federal health officials says that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for children under 5, the only group not currently eligible for vaccination.

The review from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a key step toward an expected decision to begin vaccinating babies, toddlers and preschoolers as soon as June 21.

Parents have been waiting months to protect America’s youngest children, who number roughly 18 million.

On Wednesday the FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to vote on whether to recommend the shots.

By Matthew Perrone and Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

