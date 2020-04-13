You are here: Home / NewsCenter / US Stocks Head Lower Following Their Biggest Week Since 1974

April 13, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks are down broadly on Wall Street, erasing some of the market’s gains after its best week since 1974.

The S&P 500 fell 1.8% in morning trading Monday. It had surged 12% last week.

The selling came as investors weigh a pact by big oil producers to cut production following a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement sent oil prices higher. Traders are also bracing for a sobering first look this week at how the outbreak has hurt corporate America.

JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson and other big companies are set to report their results for the first quarter this week.

