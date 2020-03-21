Utility Companies Doing all They Can to Help Cape Cod Residents

HYANNIS – As conditions evolve with the COVID-19 pandemic utility companies are doing all they can to help Cape Coders.

To ensure the health and safety of customers and employees National Grid will be temporarily suspending non-essential work.

National Grid will continue emergency response services, electricity and gas services, customer-requested services, and regular billing and ability to make payments.

National Grid has temporarily paused collections activities and disconnections, non-essential planned electric outages, non-essential electric and gas related services, and energy efficiency on-premise services.

Eversource will also continue to provide services to customers while safeguarding the health and well-being of employees and the communities they serve.

The company has suspended all customers’ disconnections for non-payments, waived late payment charges, began offering a special, flexible payment plan for any past due bills, and offered additional energy-saving tips to help reduce energy use while people are spending more time at home.

“As a member of the communities we serve across New England, we’re here to support our customers through this unprecedented time, while also safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim Judge.

“Whether it’s our hospital providing critical care to patients, students learning remotely, or people working from home, we’re taking every possible step to ensure that our customers have the energy they need during this challenging period.”

Eversource field crews will continue to working on projects to ensure continued reliability for all customers including hospitals, nursing homes, and grocery stores.

For more information on either utility companies, visit Eversource.com or Nationalgridus.com.