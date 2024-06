CHATHAM – Marine experts were witness to a rare sight over the weekend when an orca whale was spotted just off Cape Cod.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy reported the orca, also called killer whales, off Chatham on Sunday.

Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch said it was likely “Old Thom”, a roughly 30 ft solitary male that has frequented the Cape and Islands before, often joined by a pod of white-sided dolphins on their way to Nova Scotia.