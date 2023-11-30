VIDEO: Two Sea Lions Settle into New Home at New England Aquarium

The New England Aquarium has two new residents with the addition of California sea lions “Farley” and “Giovanni.” They join sea lions Zoe, Sierra, and Tipper.

“We are very excited for the addition of a male sea lion and an additional female sea lion. Farley and Gio are at the perfect age to socialize with our resident sea lions, and we feel that this will not only be very enriching for all five of the sea lions but also align with our goal of providing the highest level of care for our animals,” said Kristen McMahon, Curator of Pinnipeds and Penguins at Aquarium in a statement.

The animals come from the Birmingham Zoo, which had to permanently close their sea lion habitat and rehome their occupants in cooperation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) California Sea Lion Species Survival Plan.