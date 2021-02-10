You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Virtual Seminar on Right Whale Preservation Set For Wednesday

WOODS HOLE – A seminar on efforts being made to save the North Atlantic right whale from extinction will be held Wednesday night.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will host the virtual event, which will feature experts in the field.

They will explain the steps being taken by scientists, the fishing industry, and lawmakers in order to keep North Atlantic right whales alive.

It is estimated that there are less than 400 North Atlantic right whales remaining.

The seminar will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. To learn more, including how to register, visit WHOI’s website by clicking here.

