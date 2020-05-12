You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Virus Unleashes Wave of Fraud in US Amid Fear and Scarcity

Virus Unleashes Wave of Fraud in US Amid Fear and Scarcity

May 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say the COVID-19 outbreak has unleashed a wave of fraud.

An arm of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, has opened more than 300 cases in recent weeks that include counterfeit products and medicines as well as fake tests for the virus.

Authorities have also found cases of fraudsters attempting to sell nonexistent masks and other protective equipment to hospitals.

One case involves a former investment manager in Georgia was already facing federal charges for an alleged Ponzi scheme that defrauded 1,000 investors around the country.

Authorities say they expect to open more cases in the coming months.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 