VP Harris Talks Reproductive Rights During Trip to Mass.

VINEYARD HAVEN – Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Massachusetts on Thursday, August 4, spending time on Martha’s Vineyard and Boston.

The Vice President began her visit in Boston. She met with local lawmakers, including Governor Charlie Baker, to host a discussion on reproductive rights.

Last month Baker signed a law that safeguards abortion providers in Massachusetts from legal actions from other states.

Harris has visited several states in recent weeks to talk about ensuring access to abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The VP left Boston Thursday afternoon and took a flight to Martha’s Vineyard.

While on the Vineyard, Harris gave remarks at a finance event for the Democratic National Committee. The event happened at a private residence.

Harris left Massachusetts on Thursday night to head back to Washington D.C.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter