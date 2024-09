AAA Northeast travel expert Mark Schieldrop joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss a record breaking summer for travel, and how Labor Day weekend looked region wide and locally.

He also talks about what he expects to be steeply falling gas prices soon as Cape Cod gets ready for its “second summer” season.

He says while travel is the highest its been since 2005, electric and hybrid vehicles—as well as more strategic travelers—means gas consumption was relatively low this year.