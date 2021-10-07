Watershed Ride Raises Thousands for Buzzards Bay Preservation

BUZZARDS BAY – The Buzzards Bay Coalition’s 15th annual Watershed Ride was a success this past weekend, as thousands of dollars were raised for the preservation of local water sources.

Over 400 cyclists, with the help of dozens of volunteers, raised more than $385,000 for the support of clean water in the bay, the protection of regional watersheds, and more.

During the largest iteration of the event in its history, according to president of the Buzzards Bay Coalition Mark Rasmussen, riders of all abilities and from 13 different states rode 100 miles along a scenic route on Sunday, October 3, that ended in Woods Hole.

To learn more, visit the Buzzards Bay Coalition’s website by clicking here.