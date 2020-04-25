WE CAN Expands Services to Help Meet COVID-19 Challenges

HARWICH PORT – WE CAN, an organization dedicated to helping Cape Cod women achieve lasting positive change for themselves and their families, announced that their services are now available by phone and videoconferencing.

The organization’s office phones are staffed and volunteers are prepared to help community members navigate challenging changes in their lives due to COVID-19.

WE CAN provides free and confidential services to community members experiencing challenging transitions in their lives.

The organization’s staff and volunteers can help address needs such as legal issues, work and career support, financial empowerment services, and business support for women owned businesses.

Due to an increase demand for services, WE CAN is recruiting volunteers with expertise in employment and work support, business support, financial counseling, and comfort using video conferencing technology and conference lines such as Zoom.

For help or more information, call 508 430 8111, email info@wecancenter.org or visit WE CAN’s website here.

You can also follow WE CAN of Facebook to learn about upcoming online legal and work support workshops, mutual support groups, and pop-up workshops with life coaches.

To apply to volunteer, click here.