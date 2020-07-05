Wellfleet Housing Authority Looking for Winter Aid

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Housing Authority recently voted to request three different types of housing aid for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the winter months.

Authority members are anticipating struggles during the winter, and have made steps to ask for funding through a Community Preservation Committee application.

The grants would equal roughly $205,000, and up to $6,000 could be given out to each grant recipient.

The matter could potentially be brought forth in the fall at town meeting.