You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wellfleet Housing Authority Looking for Winter Aid

Wellfleet Housing Authority Looking for Winter Aid

July 5, 2020

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Housing Authority recently voted to request three different types of housing aid for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the winter months.

Authority members are anticipating struggles during the winter, and have made steps to ask for funding through a Community Preservation Committee application.

The grants would equal roughly $205,000, and up to $6,000 could be given out to each grant recipient.

The matter could potentially be brought forth in the fall at town meeting.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 