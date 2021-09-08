Wellfleet Mask Mandate Downgraded to Advisory

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet officials have downgraded their mask mandate to a mask advisory.

The change was considered during a meeting at the beginning of the month, but board member Hillary Greenberg-Lemos said that the town was willing to wait on the downgrade, claiming residents have been approving in general of the existing mandate.

With Labor Day bringing an influx of visitors to the Cape, she added that the possibility of large gatherings indoors encouraged her and the rest of the board to consider the later end date of the mandate.

The town still advises mask wearing whenever indoors on top of maintaining six feet of social distancing, regardless of vaccination status.

Town officials said that masking remains mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems including ride shares, taxis, transportation shelters and the CCRTA flex bus.