Wellfleet Rescinds Mask Order, Resumes Advisory

November 5, 2021

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Board of Health rescinded the town’s mask mandate during an emergency meeting Friday.

The rescinded order has been replaced with a mask advisory, based on the recent decline in COVID case numbers and percent positivity in the town. 

“The numbers from last Wednesday showed our percent positivity at 3.33 percent which has come down a lot from the previous week and the previous week before that. So we’re heading in the right direction,” said town Health Agent Hillary Greenberg-Lemos during the emergency meeting.

“We had five active cases and the age ranges are all over the board, so I think we have less of a concentrated cluster and more of just freak community spread going on.”

Case numbers and incidents in school settings have also declined, according to Greenberg-Lemos.

Health officials said that they may return to the mask order again if case numbers show another increase. 

