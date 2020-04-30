You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wellfleet Selectboard Votes to Reduce Town Gathers Amid Pandemic

April 30, 2020

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Selectboard voted unanimously to cancel the town’s Fourth of July parade, and voted 4-1 to close the back lot at White Crest Beach for the summer.

These measure were taken to reduce crowds and gatherings for the summer season.

Recommendations to close the back beach lot and cancel the parade were made by the town’s emergency management team.

White Crest Beach, which has 138 parking spots, brought in $198,000 in revenue last year.

Nearly 7,000 people paid to park at the beach last summer.  

The board also voted 3-2 to rescind all previous approvals for events on town property and not to accept any additional applications for events through the rest of the year.

The result of this was the cancellation of the 2020 Wellfleet OysterFest.

Festival organizers decided to postpone the event until October 2021.

The OysterFest would have celebrated its 19th anniversary this fall.

It was estimated that 23,000 people attended the event last year.

